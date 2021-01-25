Green Common Enters SouthEast Asia With 3,000 Ft Sq Singapore Store

After completing a US$70 million financing round last September, Green Common has been gradually announcing its plans for Taiwan, Singapore and Europe. Last week, David Yeung’s company opened its first store in Southeast Asia in Singapore, marking the 11th store in total, in addition to nine stores in Hong Kong and China.

Located in VivoCity, the country’s leading retail and entertainment mall, the 3,000-square-foot Singapore store features open-plan retail and dining areas, with a total indoor and outdoor seating capacity of approximately 150 customers.

Like other Green Common locations, the Singapore store brings local customers major vegan brands from around the world, including Califia Farms; Heura Foods, Unlimeat; Alpha Foods; JUST Egg, Beyond Meat, and Green Monday’s own plant-based meat brand OmniMeat, offering over 50 vegetarian products in total.

The Singapore store also offers catering services with affordable, tasty and healthy dishes that are designed to make meat-free food accessible to all.

David Yeung, Founder and CEO of Green Monday, said, “For years, we have seen a strong interest in vegetarian products in Singapore. We are excited to bring our unique retail dining concept to the city by introducing Green Common for the first time in Southeast Asia. We hope our one-stop shop will help people make choices that are both eco-friendly and delicious, and conveniently practice green living.”

Share article: share

share

share

email