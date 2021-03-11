Green Monday Named Number 8 on Fortune’s 20 Most Socially Influential Startups in China

Green Monday, which has been busy expanding its presence in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, and various other Asian countries including Japan and recently even in Europe, was recently ranked eighth on Fortune’s list of the 20 Most Socially Impactful Companies in China, as the only food company on the list.

According to Fortune, the companies on the list are recognised for their business models and their commitment to social responsibility, helping to solve the world’s problems by using their business power to ‘do well while doing good’. Green Monday has been heavily promoting vegetarianism since its inception in 2012, and as such deserves to be on this list.

Fortune describes Green Monday as follows.

“The Hong Kong-based plant-based meat company advocates a greener diet and a reduction in carbon emissions. To achieve this goal, the company is educating the public about green ideas alongside its business operations. On the one hand, it works with major brands to popularise its products.

“In China, Green Monday has partnered with over 1,000 restaurants, including Wanchai Ferry, McDonald’s and Starbucks, to offer green menus. In September 2020, Green Monday announced a US$70 million funding round, the largest in the Asian plant-based food industry. On the other hand, Green Monday is also delivering sustainable ideas to consumers through its products.”

Green Monday’s Green Common opened its first Mainland China shop in Shanghai in December last year. At that time, founder David Yeung shared, “The future of food must be plant-based, and Green Common is a one-stop showcase and living museum for the future of food innovation. This is the world’s leading plant-based meat and dairy products, and with this first shop in Mainland China, we aim to start a new trend of green eating and create a more sustainable future and planet through green eating.

Share article: share

share

share

email