GTFO It’s Vegan Now Has the Most Extensive Line of Vegan Sashimi in the US Market

Online retailer GTFO It’s Vegan announces its own line of vegan tuna, salmon, sailfish, and calamari sashimi products under its private-label — Great Foods, It’s Vegan — which it claims means GTFO now offers the biggest range of vegan sashimi in the US market.

“This launch is another key step in our efforts to realize our mission of becoming one of the most important companies in this century to ensure the sustainability of our people and our planet!”

The platform, which says it is pioneering the “New Age Vegan” movement, launched in the US on May 15th 2020 and in just over a month it fulfilled over 1000 orders, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. A year and a half later, GTFO has fulfilled nearly 30,000 orders and carries over 2,800 vegan and plant-based products across 700+ brands.

Tanya Pierce, GTFO It’s Vegan’s President and Co-Founder states, “This launch represents an incredible milestone in our efforts to introduce our own private label line of products under the Great Foods, It’s Vegan brand. The launch showcases one of many planned private-label launches of vegan offerings in rapidly growing, yet undeserved vegan and plant-based categories.”

Marc Pierce, GTFO’s CEO and Co-Founder: “The vegan seafood market is the fastest-growing category in the market.” This is based on GTFO’s own proprietary purchase data. Says Pierce, “By mining our data, coupled with our own proprietary consumer market research, we have developed the best and most comprehensive information on consumer trends in plant-based purchases than any other source.” GTFO now has the most extensive line of vegan sashimi in the U.S. market.

Tanya Pierce adds, “This launch is another key step in our efforts to realize our mission of becoming one of the most important companies in this century to ensure the sustainability of our people and our planet!”

The new products are now available for purchase on GTFO It’s Vegan. To learn more about the GTFO It’s Vegan crowdfunding round, visit https://www.startengine.com/gtfo-its-vegan.