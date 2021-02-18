Heartbest Foods’ Innovative Plant Milks to be Available Throughout Mexico

Mexican foodtech company Heartbest Foods, whose investors include Blue Horizons Ventures, recently announced that its plant-based milks will be available nationwide across Mexico, according to its co-founder and CEO, Aldo González. The company produces a range of vegan milk, cheeses and creams including unique drinks such as pea & amaranth.

According to some statistics, Mexico is the country with the highest number of vegans, vegetarians and reducetarians in Latin America. This presents a great opportunity for alt meat and dairy producers such as Heartbest Foods.

Founded by father & son, Aniceto and Aldo Gonzalez, Heartbest has been a pioneer in the market with its innovative pea & amaranth milk and Vegicheeze. Highly impressed by their team, innovation and products, Blue Horizon Ventures lead a recent Series A round by investing USD 2M.

In November last year, vegconomist en español interviewed Aldo González, regarding his plans for further expansion into Mexico. He said at the time: “The opportunity is huge not only in Mexico but in all of Latin America. Our experience has been incredible! We are currently present in more than 800 points of sale nationwide including the most important retailers (Walmart, Costco, HEB, Chedraui, etc.) Our team is growing day by day and so is our footprint. We are very excited about the acceptance and connection that our products have had with all Mexican consumers. However, we are just starting and we are a Mission-Driven-Company. We believe that if we keep doing things, putting our values at the forefront, we will have more and more impact on humans and our planet.”

