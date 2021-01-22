Heura Says “2021 is Going to Be the Year of Consolidation in Spain”

Heura, the largest plant-based food company in Spain, has tripled its turnover by closing a deal with Alcampo. The first foray of products will include Original 100% vegetable chicken bites, Mediterraneans and strips. Alcampo is the latest chain to be added to the list of supermarkets to include Heura products on their shelves.

“2021 is going to be the year of consolidation in Spain,” explains Marc Coloma, CEO and Founder of Heura.

“In terms of vegetable meat we are already the company with the greatest relevance at the business level, but we want to accentuate that consolidation by entering supermarkets such as Alcampo with the aim of continuing to boost Heura’s presence in the main national distribution agents and empowering society with healthy and sustainable alternatives to meat products.”

Coloma enthuses: “In this new year at Heura we are going to move from being a Spanish company with sales abroad to an international company. Our goal is to be the global pioneer of the protein transition that the world needs and this expansion will take great weight in the UK, Italy, France and Mexico”.

Share article: share

share

share

email