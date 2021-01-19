Heura Triples Turnover as it Continues Plans For Global Domination

Heura, Europe’s fastest-growing plant-based meat brand, announces it has tripled its turnover in the past year, finishing 2020 with a turnover of €8m, up from €2.5m in 2019. The Spanish plant meat producer states that during the final quarter of 2020, it achieved the same turnover as the whole of the year 2019.

Speaking in interview with vegconomist at the end of last year, CEO Marc Coloma said of Heura’s growth and future plans, including an expansion of the team from 35 to 100 staff members: “We need to empower a change to create an impact and look at how to start the domino effect to move forward. If we increase the category by making it accessible and healthy, we break the barriers of entry.”

“We are changing our mindset in order to think like a global company that happens to be based in Spain.”

Launched in Barcelona in 2017, Heura’s products are now present in thirteen countries around the world – Spain, Andorra, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, Canada and Chile – an increase from just six countries in 2019.

2021 Goals

In the coming year, Heura plans to continue expanding its portfolio, team, and international presence, while working day-to-day on price parity to make plant-based food more accessible to everyone. Heura currently employs 38 people in its Barcelona headquarters and is planning to double its team by the end of 2021. In terms of international expansion, France, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands and Poland are the priorities during the first semester of the year.

In terms of innovation, Heura has brought to the plant-based sector a transformative ‘fat analogue’ made with extra virgin olive oil to produce a plant-based burger with 85% less saturated fat than an animal meat burger. This innovation will also be applied to all new product developments for 2021 where the Mediterranean company will expand its portfolio with new products.

Heura co-founder and CEO Marc Coloma said: “Our latest financial figures show how the companies of the future will be mission driven. Having a purpose bigger than ourselves encourages the continued strong growth of Heura and cements our position as Europe’s fastest-growing plant-based meat brand.

“As a company whose mission is to change the way we eat for the better, far more important is what these numbers represent in terms of protecting our environment and avoiding the slaughter of animals.”

