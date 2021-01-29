Hungry Planet Partners With Post Holdings as Plant-Based Demand Skyrockets

Plant meat producer Hungry Planet announces a partnership with CPG holding company Post Holdings, Inc., to expand the distribution of Hungry Planet’s portfolio in response to growing demand for alternative proteins. Based in St. Louis, Hungry Planet meats are distributed throughout the United States via foodservice, restaurants, grocery stores and e-commerce.

Post Holdings will also invest in Hungry Planet to support the company’s rapid growth. In May 2020 Michael Foods, Post’s Foodservice organization, announced an agreement to manufacture and distribute JUST Egg to foodservice and food ingredient customers. One of the largest processors of low-cost poultry eggs in the world, Michael Foods is the biggest supplier of eggs to US restaurants. Post Holdings brands also include Peter Pan peanut butter and Weetabix as well as several other breakfast cereals.

“By delivering on taste, health, and variety we have seen tremendous success in foodservice and developed a very loyal following. This strategic collaboration with Post increases points of distribution and accelerates delivery of our plant-based meats in order to keep up with demand and reach millions more consumers,” said Todd Boyman, CEO and co-founder of Hungry Planet.

“Demand for plant-based meats is growing. We are excited to announce this partnership with Hungry Planet and to continue to offer more innovative product options to our customers,” said Mark Westphal, President of Post subsidiary, Michael Foods.

“Our broad range makes it easy to swap plant-based meat for conventional meat in any cuisine, with any flavor, across all proteins – without compromise,” said Jody Boyman, Chief Purpose Officer and co-founder of Hungry Planet. “With Post, we can rapidly reach the growing number of consumers who have been clamoring for our delicious meats.”

