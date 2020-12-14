Impossible Foods Hires Ex Big Pharma Exec as Chief Science Officer

Two months after announcing plans to double its research and development team from about 150 to 300 employees, Impossible Foods has hired a Chief Science Officer, Dr. John York of Vanderbilt University, to lead the R&D department. York’s first day at Impossible Foods will be 4th January, relocating from Tennessee to California.

York’s background in the field of protein structure, as well as biochemical analysis and experimentation, is especially useful to Impossible’s manipulation of plant proteins into meat, egg and dairy products.

As new CSO, York will report directly to Impossible Foods founder and CEO Patrick Brown and will oversee product innovation, including the expanding R&D team. York previously worked at pharmaceutical company Merck, as noted by Business Insider.

Impossible Foods has raised approximately $1.5 billion since its founding in 2011, including $700 million in two rounds this year, which it will use to fund the expansion of its technology platform and R&D team. Part of this investment will go towards the “Impossible Investigator” program, which asks scientists at all career stages to envision an all-new research program within the broad scope of Impossible Foods’ mission, from the optimization of plant-based milk or steak or fish, to longer-term ideas for a vastly improved supply chain of plant proteins.

“The opportunity to use biochemistry to save the planet is a spectacular motivation,” York said. “That Impossible Foods is rooted in discovery science and engineering as a key innovation platform resonates with my core values and life-long pursuits in research. It’s an honor and privilege to be part of the team, and I look forward to the limitless future possibilities.”

