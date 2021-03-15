Ingredion Becomes First Supplier to Manufacture Pea Protein Isolate And Pea Starch in North America

Global ingredients manufacturer Ingredion recently opened a new plant protein facility in Sioux City, Nebraska. Now, it has announced that the plant will be the first one in North America to produce pea protein isolate and pea starch.

The new ingredients will be entirely sourced from North American farms. They are aimed at producers of plant-based foods and beverages, who can use them to make a variety of products.

Ingredion’s pea protein isolate is 85% protein and has the advantage that it is not a common allergen, unlike soy protein. It can be used to boost the protein content of a range of products. The company’s pea starch also has a variety of applications, such as plant-based cheese, gelatin-free confectionery, and gluten-free baked goods.

The new plant has recently been officially recommended for the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), FSSC 22000 standard food-grade certification. Its official opening took place virtually on March 3, attracting 600 attendees.

Over the past two years, Ingredion has been continuously branching out into the plant-based sector. In 2019, it partnered with Clara Foods to produce vegan eggs, and last November it fully acquired James Cameron’s plant-based protein company Verdient Foods.

“We are committed to shaping the future of plant-based food — and we’re continually investing to help our customers formulate and innovate in this rapidly developing space,” said Ingredion president and CEO Jim Zallie. “I am confident that by working together, we will fulfill our purpose of bringing together the potential of people, nature and technology to make life better.”

