Ingredion Opens Saskatchewan Facility in Response to “Unparalleled” Growth

Ingredion Inc. has opened a new manufacturing facility in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, for the production of plant proteins from peas, lentils, and fava beans to help supply the industry with ingredients and meet the growing demand.

Jorgen Kokke, Ingredion’s executive vice president and president, Americas, stated: “The plant-based food industry is experiencing unparalleled growth and we are excited about this expansion, which will accelerate the production and accessibility of plant-based ingredients to meet the needs of our customers.”

“Ingredion’s innovation team has worked hard to develop a new processing technology that will highly differentiate our products,” commented Matthew Bennett, global director of strategic marketing, in a press release. “We are thrilled to share this new capability with our customers to help them captivate consumers and pets with delicious products. We thank everyone involved in the expansion of the facility and in the progression of our plant-based protein capabilities, especially in today’s challenging environment.”

