Investment Opportunity: Go Buddha, Created by Chef – Athlete Joshua Ingraham

GO Buddha was founded by Chef Joshua Ingraham, previously Executive Chef for the Cleveland Indians and the first chef to compete in NBC’s Titan Games. It began life as GO Buddha Eatery in Rocky River Ohio, now offers weekly pre-prepared packages for pickup and delivery, and just announced free overnight shipping across the USA.

“It is my mission to deliver foods that are not only healthy, but satisfying in flavor,” said Chef Joshua Ingraham, who was voted “The face of fitness for chefs” on Thisiscleveland.com, and finalist for the Men’s Heath Ultimate Guy Contest.

“With our new free overnight shipping, anyone nationwide can enjoy a high-quality plant-based meal that is created by a chef, tasty, and stacked with nutrition.”

GO Buddha key takeaways include:

Within each box, a customer can curate a selection of 8 Buddha Bowls, sides, and desserts to fill the shipping box.

Each box can fit up to 8 items. These items can include a range of meals or be customized to an individual’s personal meal preferences.

Each box is $130 and includes FREE shipping next day air via UPS nationwide.

Shipping is available Monday-Thursday. The GO Buddha team builds, packs, and ships an order on the date selected at checkout. The order will then arrive the next morning.

GO Buddha Meals are available for order with many different meal options including (but not limited to): 5 Spice Tofu Noodle Bowl, BBQ Buddha Mac, Bolognese Pasta Bake, Cajun Sweet Potato Quinoa Hash, Cashew Vegetable Korma, Green Curry Bowl, Sunshine Breakfast Tofu Bowl, and Walnut Taco Bowl.

Free nationwide overnight shipping on GO Buddha meals is now available online through this link.

Click here to see the fundraising campaign.

