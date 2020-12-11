Israel Continues as Foodtech Leader as ReMilk Raises $11M for Cow-Free Milk

The next in a slew of foodtech news coming from Israel including new developments from SavorEat, Meat Tech, and of course this week’s trip by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to taste cultivated meat with Aleph Farms; alt milk producer ReMilk now raises $11.3 million in Series A funding.

Remilk says it is reinventing the meaning of dairy. As we reported earlier this year, the Israeli startup, recent graduate of the ProVeg Incubator, said it was in talks with potential partners “to allow it to scale its operations for mass production” of its products created with microbial fermentation.

“Using animals to make our food is fast becoming a thing of the past. Frankly, we’ve milked our cows and planet to their limits, and producing milk the old-fashioned way is no longer sustainable. Here at Remilk, we’ve made it our mission to create real dairy without a single cow, bringing a message of hope and joy to our planet, our body… and cows!”

