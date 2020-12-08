Jackfruit Meat Producer Jack & Bry Appoints Ex Quorn Chairman Clive Sharpe

Plant-based startup Jack & Bry, known for its jackfruit-based pizza toppings, appoints FMCG industry veteran and ex Chair of Quorn Clive Sharpe as Non-Executive Chairman, to help the brand prepare for a retail launch in 2021 and continue its growth trajectory. David Flower, ex of Kerry Foods, is also appointed as non-executive director.

Clive brings a wealth of industry experience having held the position of Chairman at Quorn for five years, and having brought about the £550m sale to Philippines-based Monde Nissin in 2015. David Flowers is managing director for Singha Europe and is a former divisional MD at Kerry Foods. Jennifer Pardoe was also appointed as COO in January of this year.

Jack & Bry formed in 2019 after founder Bryony Tinn-Disbury noticed a gap in the market for plant-based meat pizza toppings. After perfecting the binding, flavour-hugging qualities of jackfruit, the business launched what it claims as the world’s first jackfruit pepperoni slices with pizza restaurant chain Zizzi.

Jack & Bry now supplies 138 Zizzi sites and 450 Papa John’s outlets across the UK as well as 23 outlets in the Netherlands, and its jackfruit pepperoni also used on Zizzi’s retail range of pizzas in more than 300 Sainsbury’s stores. Following its line of success in 2020, the company has ambitious plans to launch a new range of jackfruit meat products into retail in 2021.

Says Bryony Tinn-Disbury: “As the only branded jackfruit company making all the meats, including burgers, sausages, mince, chorizo and our famous pepperoni pizza topping; Clive’s extensive experience, along with his expertise in marketing, governance, building businesses and international development, will be particularly valuable in supporting the next stage of the journey for Jack & Bry.”

Clive Sharpe comments: “There is great growth potential in this category, and nobody has done jackfruit on a serious scale yet – until Jack & Bry. The product is delicious and healthy and is also manufactured using a proprietary method. There is an entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of the brand. Bryony and Jennifer are very open to new ideas to grow the business to its full potential and have built the right team around them to do it.”

