LA Plant Protein Producer Green Boy Group Expands to Sydney Australia

Green Boy Group, which operates in LA and Amsterdam, has announced that it is opening an office in Sydney, Australia. Its product, Plant-Meat Protein™; is a non-GMO functional plant-based protein powder used by the food industry for the production of meat-like vegan products and comes in the form of crisps or granules. The protein comes in Pea, Mung Bean, Fava Bean and Chickpea varieties.

Hutchison explains why the Australian market was an attractive choice: “In line with current and forecasted local consumer demand, Green Boy supplies the right kind of plant-based proteins that will accelerate the trend in producing a variety of food products that are rich in protein but without using soy, whey or casein protein. With Green Boy’s presence in Australia, local food manufactures now have easy access to the highest quality plant-based proteins that are free from soy and other allergens, and not derived from animals.”

“After a successful rollout of our Plant-Meat Protein™ in the US and EU market our next step is introducing our functional plant-based proteins to the Asia-Pacific region and Australia is a logical and strategically sound place to start,” says Green Boy Group co-founder Peter van Dijken. “We are thrilled we are making headway with this mission via our new Green Boy office in Sydney.”

Frederik Otten, co-founder of Green Boy Group, adds that “The goal of Green Boy Group is to keep expanding our role as a leading worldwide supplier of functional plant-based proteins not only for nutritional drinks, snack bars and dairy-free food products but especially for the plant-based meat industry. This is why we have been working so hard to further develop functional plant-based proteins with the apex of that in us launching Plant-Meat Protein™ last summer.”

