Latin American Phenomenon Future Farm Arrives Into the UK

Future Farm, already the market leader in Brazil, has been expanding at a rapid pace since entering the Netherlands early last year with plans to move into further European markets. The Veganuary sales numbers – driven by an introductory promo until January 18th – are exceeding expectations, according to Sainsbury’s.

The brand’s Future Burger, Future Meatball, Future Sausage and Future Mince are now available nationwide through a partnership with the Dutch Future Food Group (FFG).

Founder Marcos Leta said to vegconomist last year, “Our goal is to be one of the largest players in plant-based products and bring joy to everyone’s belly and the planet.

“I believe that we also have an obligation to be a global player in the plant-based industry. With our brand, we want to make a real connection with the conscious consumer by offering them plant-based quality products at a competitive price. Products that stand for the decrease of deforestation in Brazil, conserving natural resources and reducing animal suffering for our consumption.”

