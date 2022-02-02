Live Webinar With the Plantbaser – Planteneers Continues to Innovate

Last year, the Planteneers team presented the digital configuration tool Plantbaser, an innovative tool for the development of new products. Since the interest in it exceeded all expectations, the company decided to present the Plantbaser live.

Targeting decision makers and influencers

Together with vegconomist, the business magazine for decision-makers and influencers on the topic of the vegan economy, the experts from Planteneers streamed a webinar live from the Green Room in Ahrensburg on 25 January 2022.

The response was huge: a total of over 100 participants from different professional circles and companies tuned in and heard the advantages and ease of use of the Plantbaser explained directly by the Planteneers R&D team. Dr. Dorotea Pein (Head of Product Management HY/PL) and Florian Bark (Product Owner Plantbaser) gave a live demonstration of the configurator in a practical presentation. In addition, an open discussion round took place where the moderator addressed the participants’ questions directly to the Planteneers team.

Plantbaser: from idea to finished product

The digital configurator considerably simplifies the development of plant-based foods. Within a very short time, manufacturers can select their desired product from Planteneers’ comprehensive solution portfolio on the basis of self-defined criteria or further configure it according to their ideas. Test samples of plant-based food innovations are made available immediately, and development times are thus significantly accelerated.

Dorotea Pein makes the advantages of the Plantbaser clear: “With the help of the tool, dedicated plant-based know-how for the development of new products is just as unnecessary as an in-house R&D department. Manufacturers can thus concentrate much more on marketing and sales-relevant aspects during product development.”

Those who missed the webinar can catch up on it at the following link: www.us02web.zoom.us.