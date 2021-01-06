LIVEKINDLY Collective Acquires Iceland Foods’ No Meat

Following the previous acquisitions of Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat, Oumph!, and the online media platform LIVEKINDLY; LIVEKINDLY Collective today announces it has purchased Iceland Foods’ No Meat. It is also announced that Iceland will begin to sell LIVEKINDLY Collective’s existing brands, as listed above, from April.

This new partnership coincides with Iceland‘s Veganuary Sale, during which a range of new and exclusive No Meat products will be available.

No Meat’s products include the award-winning No Bull burger, No Bull mince and ‘meat’ balls, No Porkies sausages and burgers, No Chick fillets and strips, No Duck spring rolls, No Lamb koftas, No Fish fingers, No Cheese pizzas, pasties and macaroni cheese, and No Moo dairy-free chocolate puddings and strawberry cones. No Meat products are currently available in Iceland, Asda and Ocado.

“This acquisition is very complementary to our current portfolio further strengthening our position in the frozen sector of the fast-growing plant-based meat category”, says Domenico Speciale, General Manager for LIVEKINDLY Collective in the UK. “No Meat has been such an incredible success with its award winning, great value and great tasting products. This acquisition is a big step in delivering our mission of making plant-based food the new norm.”

“Iceland Foods has done an amazing job in building the No Meat brand over the last few years. The team has been brilliant in their approach by continually developing new products and rotating the range to bring excitement to the category. We are proud to welcome No Meat into the LIVEKINDLY Collective and to support its future growth.”

Andrew Staniland, Trading Director – Frozen at Iceland Foods says: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with LIVEKINDLY Collective both to bring the No Meat brand to new consumers globally and to significantly expand Iceland Foods’ plant-based product offering in the UK.”

