LIVEKINDLY Collective Launches in China With Two New Domestic Plant-Based Brands

LIVEKINDLY Collective today announces its launch in China with two new flagship brands; Giggling Pig 咯咭藸 [Ge Ji Zhu] and Happy Chicken 哈皮鸡 [Ha Pi Ji] which have been developed and manufactured locally to cater to Chinese consumer tastes and are the first brands created in-house by LIVEKINDLY Collective.

The new portfolio, encompassing seven products for the Chinese consumer, such as plant-based dumplings, several mushroom-based dishes and a seasoned minced dish, are available across China from today. According to the company they are targeted towards Gen Z, an integral part of China’s plant-based market, which was estimated at around $1 billion in 2018, according to the Good Food Institute, and is projected to grow between 20 and 25% annually.

“China is one of the most exciting and strategic markets for the plant-based revolution, and a key pillar of our growth strategy,” said Kees Kruythoff, CEO and Chairman of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “We are proud to launch these new flagship brands, which have been developed and manufactured for Chinese consumers, by Chinese experts. As we say: China for China, and at China speed.”

“We’re coming off a phenomenal first year, having become one of the top three highest-funded and fastest-growing plant-based food companies in the world,” said Roger Lienhard, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blue Horizon Group and Founder of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “Our portfolio and model are global, and with the launch of our China office and delicious new products, we are closer than ever to achieving our mission of making plant-based living the new norm.”

“We are thrilled to launch in China with these incredible brands and delicious innovative products that we have crafted from scratch, in China for China,” said Joanna LiuQiao, Regional Director, Greater China at LIVEKINDLY Collective. “China has a long history in plant-based cuisine and has been cooking with ingredients like seitan, tofu and tempeh well before it was mainstream. We understand what works and doesn’t work for this market, and our new brands are delicious, high-quality and tailored to local consumer tastes.”

Today also marks the adoption of China’s first standard for labeling “plant-based meat products,” which are now defined as food products that use plant-sourced materials or their processed products as sources of protein or fat. This standard, issued by the Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology (“CIFST”), signals the rapid growth in demand for plant-based meat in China.

