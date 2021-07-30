London’s Mamamade Reports Rapid Growth After Launching Vegan Toddler Food With 63% Increase in Sales

Plant-based infant food producer Mamamade reports this week that since launching a range of toddler food in May, its average order value has increased by 20% – from £29 to £35. On the week that the new range was launched, the London company saw an increase of 63% in sales over the previous week.

The new range launched in response to community feedback regarding post-baby stage products and a continued wish to provide freshly cooked, unprocessed meals for children at the next stage of growth. Overall 175,000 Mamamade meals have been sold since launching in 2020, with this number predicted to grow to 200k by August.

First launched in 2019, Mamamade reported in June last year that it had experienced a 300 percent spike in sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic which founder Sophie Baron attributed the rise to an increase in home deliveries during lockdown. In September the company secured £300k in seed funding, stating its intentions to become the “go-to community” for parents.

Available via the Mamamade website, the Toddler Range consists of both a selection of full Toddler Meals such as kale pesto pasta and shepherd’s pie, alongside a collection of Toddler Finger Foods which includes some healthy snacks disguised as sweet treats, such as cacao brownies and blueberry ‘muffin’ bites. Founder Sophie Baron said: “With our latest Toddler Range we wanted to expand our product range to encompass a larger age group of children who are able to eat and enjoy our meal boxes. We observed how much the subscription meal box market was taking off for adults, and saw a gap here in terms of these being available for babies & toddlers. “There’s no doubt most parents are on a constant mission to manage work, life, and parenthood all at the same time. We want to make it easier for parents to be able to feed their children what they need nutritionally and to suit development, without taking up hours of time every day. We hope that our 35,000 strong community of Mamamade lovers, and new fans of the brand enjoy the Toddler Range as much as we did developing it.”

