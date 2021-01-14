Longève Brands Raises $5M in Seed Round for Plant-Based Protein Product Line

Cie, a California-based venture studio, recently announced the closing of a $5 million seed funding round for its co-founded startup Longève Brands, which produces shelf-stable plant proteins. The capital will be used to accelerate the growth of Longève’s DTC platform, expand into retail and foodservice, and launch new products.

“More than ever, people are looking for healthy options to incorporate plant-based meals into their diets without cutting back,” said Doug Kantner, co-founder and CEO of Longève Brands. “Longève Brands stands for clean, high-protein, plant-based products that allow people to enjoy plant-based consciously.” Unlike other meat alternatives, Longève products are minimally processed, come without preservatives and adapt to different cooking styles and appetites, according to the manufacturer.

Since launching Longève Brands in 2020, Cie has been able to successfully bring its years of experience with startups in retail, e-commerce and product innovation to the table. “The DTC launch of Longève Brands was designed to build relationships with consumers and gain insights to scale quickly in the right areas, something the traditional CPG go-to-market model does not allow for,” said Cie CEO Anderee Berengian. Berengian will serve on the Longève Brands board along with CEO Doug Kantner and Cie’s executive-in-residence Jim Davis, who brings extensive experience in consumer products.

