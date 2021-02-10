Lunch Vegaz Becomes Planet V, Says “The Revolution Starts On Your Plate”

In August, Lunch Vegaz received 2.5 million euros from the investors Blue Horizon Ventures and GENIUS, for the expansion of its portfolio, the expansion of its production facility and the establishment of innovative, sustainably recycled packaging. Now the company announces a rebrand, as Lunch Vegaz becomes Planet V.

Lunch Vegaz/Planet V is a German pioneer in the field of organic vegan food. Since mid-2018, the vegan product range has been available in some supermarkets of Edeka, Tegut, Bio Company, Globus and Rewe. To make organic catering with its nutritional benefits also feasible for canteens, schools, daycare centres and other community kitchens, Lunch Vegaz/Plante V supports them with its versatile range of products to optimise seasonal menus.

Planet V CEO Govinda Thaler explains the background to the renaming: “At a time when the world can no longer see the wood for the trees because of loud image campaigns – and when we are all looking for real orientation more than ever – it was all the more important for us to take a step back and draw our “big picture” bigger. We set ourselves the goal of maximising our positive impact towards a more meaningful, ecological and collaborative society. Now we are at a point where we are positioning ourselves as a company, with this clear statement of responsibility.”

In addition, Lunch Vegaz has launched sustainable packaging; the new tray is made from up to 80% recycled PET and without chemical bleaching or dyeing processes. The valuable packaging raw material is obtained from recycled bottles or food packaging. After use, the pack is now 100% recyclable.

“The future of our planet is synonymous with the future of humanity: its preservation is therefore our task, the task of every individual,” Thaler continues. “It is clear to us: companies cannot be passive, the responsibility lies with the companies as much as with the consumer. More clearly than ever before, we see the opportunity to actively drive forward future-oriented change processes and become constructive agents of social change.

“We believe that as a company we can set new sustainability standards and actively contribute to establishing a new, qualitative understanding of business and growth. There’s no planet B! This is always in the foreground for us. To make this visible and tangible for all of us, we have also decided to adopt a new name with the New Year: PLANET V. Because the revolution begins on the plate!”

