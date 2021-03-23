Maple Leaf Completes Purchase of $100M Indianapolis Lightlife Facility

Meat giant Maple Leaf Foods has announced that its plant-based subsidiary, Greenleaf Foods, has completed its previously announced purchase of a 118,000 square foot plant in Indianapolis where it will be installing new equipment to increase tempeh production capacity for the Lightlife brand.

Initial production at the plant is targeted to begin in the first half of 2022, and when fully operational, it will employ approximately 115 people.

Michael McCain, President and CEO, said at the time of the initial announcement: “At this juncture, given the high demand for our tempeh products, this Project offers us the ability to deliver incremental capacity in a cost-effective, timely manner in a location that has synergies with our long-term vision.”

