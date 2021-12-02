Meati’s New President Aims for $1 Billion in Sales by 2025

Meati has appointed former Pillsbury and General Mills exec Scott Tassani to grow the company into a market leader by 2025

Meati announced it has selected Scott Tassani, a CPG industry veteran, to lead the mushroom-based meat company, beginning December 6. Tassani joins the Boulder, Colorado startup, which makes whole cuts of animal-free meat from mushroom roots, as it prepares its first product launch in early 2022.

Tassani brings 30 years of experience in the food industry, where he successfully served at The Pillsbury Company and General Mills, including roles as General Mills’ President and Chief Customer Officer.

As the new head of Meati, Tassani aims to help it become a market-share leader for animal-free meat over the next three years. “Our goal is to rapidly scale to drive accessibility across the U.S., with plans to achieve a category-leading $1 billion in sales by 2025,” said Tassani.

“I am incredibly energized to join the Meati team as we launch the outstanding portfolio of animal-free meat products. Meati products are far superior to any alternative proteins available, making it possible to deliver a superior consumer experience while driving significant sustainability impact, and partner with our customers to profitably lead industry growth.”

Tassani will be joining Meati’s powerful team of business advisors and investors, which includes Walter Robb, former CEO of Whole Foods Market; John Foraker, Co-Founder and CEO of Once Upon a Farm; and Rose Marcario, former CEO of Patagonia.

Tyler Huggins, Co-Founder and CEO of Meati Foods commented: “Scott brings an unparalleled track record of not only driving profitable growth but doing so by establishing premier commercial partnerships in a way that wins for the brand, the partner and consumers…When creating a new and exciting category, the strategic partnerships that deliver on all fronts is critical, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Scott to the team and partner with him to bring lasting change to the broader protein category. I’m already blown away by the trust and relationships he brings, which will enable a new level of speed for Meati to be more widely available.”