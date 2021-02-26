Meatless Farm Continues its Global Domination, Now Available Across 4 Continents

When Morten Toft Bech founded Meatless Farm in 2016, his main aim was to satisfy his hunger for meat alternatives that were on a par with the animal original in terms of taste, processing options and nutritional values. Today, the British company with new headquarters in Amsterdam is one of the fastest-growing producers of plant-based meat, with sales increases of up to 149%.

For the past year, the company has been expanding within global markets such as Europe, Canada, USA, Latin America and Asia. With the planned closing of a $75 million fundraising round in March, the company is looking to continue its global growth with eyes on Germany as the next expansion.

Success came in the UK during Veganuary, with the company reporting a 111% YOY sales increase for the first two weeks of January. During a Veganuary promotion at Pret, Meatless Farm meatballs were swapped for the animal product to make the Meatless Meatball Hot Wrap which was Pret’s first new product to become a top-five bestseller in launch week in the company’s history. The vegan meatball wrap was so successful that it has permanently replaced the original meatball wrap on Pret’s menu.

Only recently, a new factory was opened in Canada. The market launch in Israel is imminent and the US market is to be further expanded in 2021. Meatless Farm also announces today it is introducing a plant-based hot dog in US retailers nationwide this summer. The Meatless Farm Franks, created with pea protein, will be available in natural retailers nationwide and in foodservice operators across the US.

To drive expansion, Meatless Farm appointed Erwin Meijer to the board. The Dutchman moved from his position as executive VP at Lidl, where he worked for the company for 25 years. In his new role, he will lead Meatless Farm’s 25-strong European team in Amsterdam.

“I am convinced that Meatless Farm will become one of the global players in the plant-based food sector. Being part of such an exciting company is a challenge I enjoy,” Meijer said. “I grew up with Lidl and will always love them, but Meatless Farm’s ethos appeals to my entrepreneurial spirit and aligns with my personal beliefs about healthy and environmentally sustainable food production.”

Share article: share

share

share

email