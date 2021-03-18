Meatless Farm Introduces New Calgary-Based Subsidiary Lovingly Made Ingredients

Lovingly Made Ingredients, a subsidiary of fast-growing meat alternative brand The Meatless Farm, announces the beginning of plant-based protein production at its new 33,000-square-foot facility in Calgary, Canada, aiming to capture the North American market and meet growing demand and the need for sustainable nutrition.

Lovingly Made Ingredients is working with engineering and construction firms Dice Plant Maintenance and Engelhart Reed on the new state-of-the-art processing facility, set to have an initial annual capacity of 6,000 tonnes, designed and supplied by the Buhler Group. The company is working towards achieving Certified B Corporation status after 12 months of production and has set a goal of offsetting carbon emissions from its facilities as much as possible.

“The exceptional agricultural standards and investment in plant protein research attracted us to the Canadian market,” says Chris Shields, Lovingly Made Ingredients vice president of manufacturing. “We chose Calgary because we see it as one of the best places to live and work, which fits the talent we want to attract to our company.”

“Our business is about finding solutions for our customers,” says Shields. “We offer custom blends of plant-based proteins – size, source, content, application – we are nimble and responsive to our customers’ needs. We know development takes time and we are ready to accelerate the entry of new companies into this market and improve the quality of existing formulations.”

Lovingly Made Ingredients says it will work directly with contract farmers to support the agricultural sector and sustainable farming practices across North America. “Sustainability, quality and transparency are integral to Lovingly Made Ingredients,” says Shields. “We love food and we want to get to know our producers and reconnect people with their food.

“I want us to be a force for good, not only for our customers, but also for the community, our team and our primary producers. Our vision is big.”

