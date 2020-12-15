Meatless Farm to Raise $75M and Expand Rapidly Across USA in 2021

Meatless Farm announces its expansion into several US retail and e-commerce channels, as well as its intention to raise up to $75 million in 2021. The company also announces it will launch an impressive 12 new products over the next six months, to add to its current portfolio of meat-free ground, burgers, sausage links, and sausage patties.

We reported last week also that the fast-growing British brand is also entering Mainland Europe. Starting with Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark; its products will be available through innovative online supermarkets. In September, Meatless Farm announced the closing of a $31 million funding round to support this global growth strategy.

In the US, in addition to increased availability through Whole Food Market, Fresh Thyme, DashMart, and Fresh Direct; Meatless Farm is adding Central Market, Earth Fare, Lowe’s Market, and all 110 US Lidl doors to its roster of brick-and-mortar retail partners.

The company also launches an online direct to consumer Farm Shop and foodservice program, as DTC e-commerce continues to thrive in the wake of the pandemic.

“With appetites for plant-based foods only growing, we are happy to be expanding our footprint across the board and bring more Meatless Farm products to more people,” said Kasper Vesth, General Manager of Meatless Farm North America. “As a plant-based food company that is growing exponentially across the globe, we know what an influential market the US is, and we look forward to making even more announcements about distribution and retailer partnerships in the near future.”

