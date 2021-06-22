Mighty Plants Launches “UK’s First Frozen Plant-Based Food Supermarket” Backed By Dismatrix

Having recently received funding from Dismatrix Group, the venture capital firm run by Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni and Miray Zaki; Mighty Plants, the UK producer of dairy-free avocado ice cream brand Fravocado, launches what it claims to be the UK’s first and only online frozen plant-based food supermarket.

“We want to give you food flexibility – frozen food lasts longer and reduces waste – which is great for your wallet and the planet.”

Mighty Plants is an online ‘frozen aisle’ where consumers can shop for multiple sustainable frozen products in the comfort of their home and have them delivered to their door. It offers delicious dairy-free ice cream, allergen-free frozen food, vegan ready meals, and plant-based meat alternatives from brands that aim to replace meat in our food system.

A niche in the market

Delivering frozen food requires special packaging, and the service is costly, say the founders Rebecca & Gabriel Osborne. To make frozen shipping cost-effective, there had to be a reasonable minimum order, which Rebecca thought would price them out of the e-commerce market. “I had to put myself into the consumers’ shoes, and things were tight financially. Could I really justify spending a minimum of £30 on ice cream, let alone have the freezer space for it?”

As such, the founders decided to join forces with other independent brands and launch an online store for ethically sourced frozen plant-based foods. After months of research, they found a way to send their ice cream using sustainable insulation packaging made from recycled plastic bottles, using only waste plastic bottles that would otherwise end in landfill or left to litter the environment.

The company works closely with small independent frozen brands that share their ethos and found themselves in a difficult situation during the pandemic, so the customers have a variety of the best vegan frozen goods to stock up their freezers. Mighty Plants carefully select the brands they work with, choosing brands that show transparency in sourcing their ingredients and offer innovative, environmentally friendly, plastic-free, recyclable, compostable or biodegradable packaging. Rebecca said: “We want to give you food flexibility – frozen food lasts longer and reduces waste – which is great for your wallet and the planet.”

“This was a perfect fit for investment firm Dismatrix”

Dismatrix Group founder Miray Zaki, said: “Dismatrix is proud to have invested in Mighty Plants, a new delivery service for frozen vegan food and desserts. The founders of Mighty Plants launched a vegan frozen delivery service to help combat the food waste problem and the greenhouse emissions. They offer better options to those following a plant-based diet from both large and small producers. Buying frozen and plant-based foods can help cut food waste throughout the supply chain and in households.

“This was a perfect fit for investment firm Dismatrix, which backs sustainably-driven, yet financially lucrative opportunities in the plant-based food revolution.”

Mighty Plants founder Rebecca Osborne commented: “It’s an honour to be working with Miray and Sebastiano of Dismatrix Group, not only has it given us a lot of validation to our vision but they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge. We are now ready to take Mighty Plants to the next level.”

