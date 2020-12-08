Mosa Meat’s Funding Surpasses an Incredible $75 Million

With an additional $20 million, the total amount raised in the Series B financing round to date by clean meat pioneer Mosa Meat now exceeds $75 million.

These funds will be used to accelerate the company’s developments: the expansion of the current pilot production plant, the development of an industrial-scale production line, the expansion of the team and the market launch of cultured beef.

The financing round brings together leading global investors who are committed to sustainability and support Mosa Meat’s mission to develop a cleaner and gentler way of producing real beef. The investors include Blue Horizon Ventures, Target Global, ArcTern Ventures, Rubio Impact Venture and Mitsubishi Corporation. According to the blog entry, the partners not only bring immense strategic skills and expertise, but also share Mosa Meat‘s strong commitment to improving the sustainability of our global food system.

Share article: share

share

share

email