Music Industry Friends Register Misha’s Kind Foods as ‘Dairy Company’ in LA to Legally Label Vegan Products as Cheese

With August seeing the celebration of National Black Business Month, one such black-owned business is Misha’s Kind Foods – producers of gourmet plant-based cheeses from Los Angeles. Interestingly, Misha’s is certified and licensed as a dairy company, which allows it to legally use the word “cheese” on its plant-based artisan products.

Co-founded by lifetime friends Ian Martin and Aaron Bullock, the pair left their careers in the music industry to make vegan cheese, getting their start in local farmers’ markets back in 2015, before introducing Misha’s to the market in 2018.

The product portfolio includes Sari (sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, cilantro); Joi (jalapeño, oregano, thyme); Lox (dill, capers, roasted carrots); Seven Point Five (jalapeño, habanero, strawberries); French Connection (herbs de Provence, grains of paradise, black olives); Smoked Cheddar (smoked paprika, chipotle); Black Truffle (black truffle, shallots) and Ricotta.

The products are healthy, 100% vegan cheeses created from a cashew and almond milk base and blended with locally sourced fresh herbs, vegetables, and spices, eschewing vegetable oils, soy, fillers, starches, and nutritional yeast.

Speaking to vegconomist, the founders explain; “We pride ourselves on being an inclusive business. Our cheeses aren’t just for vegans, but for the culinary curious, early adopters, plant-based fanatics and the health-conscious.”

“Diverse Powerhouse Team”

As a company, community outreach plays an important role for Misha’s. For example, in May of 2020, Misha’s “Feed Our Family” initiative, partnered with Communities in Schools LA and Hannah’s Children Homes to feed around 1,000 at-risk young people and their families.

“We are rooted in giving back to the community with programs such as our Food Security program “Feed Our Family” which partners with organizations to identify families in need and then provide them with a supply of farm-to-table health-conscious groceries for 52 weeks in the year.

“We’re proud to be led by a diverse powerhouse team that values love, equality, kindness, and bringing health and generational wealth to the Black community,” explained Misha’s.

Misha’s recently signed with Choice Foods, a broker who is helping to bring Misha’s products to the world stage. Currently, Misha’s products are available at Whole Foods (in CA), Mother’s Market, Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins, and Erewhon Market, or via its website.

Share article: share

share

share

email