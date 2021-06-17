New Breed Meats: Helping Communities Transform Their Health Through Plant-Based Diets

New Breed Meats is a US alt-meat company on a mission to help people transform their health. Co-founder and CEO Samantha Edwards was inspired to start the company after a plant-based diet helped her mother recover from Stage 4 breast cancer.

After witnessing many others around her falling victim to chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, Edwards decided something needed to change. Together with her husband, she founded a nonprofit dedicated to helping others improve their health through plant-based diets. They both became certified in Plant-Based Nutrition and Lifestyle Education.

But they soon discovered that many people didn’t even know where to start when it came to changing their diets. This inspired them to create New Breed Meats. 10% of the company’s profits go towards educating communities about the benefits of a plant-forward lifestyle through health education programs, nutrition enrichment workshops, and residential retreats.

It has long been recognised that plant-based diets have extensive health benefits, with a study earlier this year finding that vegans have lower cholesterol and a lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. A poll last year found that 23% of Americans were eating less meat than previously, with 90% of these saying they were motivated by health concerns.

Currently, New Breed Meats offers burger patties and grounds. They are made primarily with pea protein and are free of soy, gluten, and GMOs. The company describes its products as “direct meat” because they come directly from plants.

“New Breed Meats isn’t just an alternative to meat — it’s a new life. It’s for those who want to make a difference: in their health, in their families, in their environment,” the company says on its website.



