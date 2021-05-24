New Earth Partners Launches To Support Plant-Based Companies With Financial and Human Resources Expertise

Bonnie Brown and Paul Turcotte founded New Earth Partners to provide outsourced consulting services in the financial and human resources arenas to the growing number of plant-based businesses scaling up to make a difference for animals, people and the planet. NEP also owns and operates the Passion Placement Employment Platform.

With the vegan sector experiencing exponential growth, many small businesses are unable to staff key financial and human resources leaders or simply can’t afford them. That’s where New Earth Partners comes in. “It is about building a strong financial and administrative foundation that is typically neglected by startups,” say founders Bonnie Brown and Paul Turcotte.



Bonnie, a former CFO with 25-years of experience as a CFO with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, financial statements and projections and Paul an HR Specialist and long-time real estate broker/owner, provide consulting services in the accounting, financial and human resources arenas to the growing number of plant-based businesses scaling up to make a difference for people, the planet and animals.

“Usually plant-based companies focus mostly on R&D, product formulation, scaling and getting sales and distribution. They often don’t have time or can’t afford to put resources towards finance, accounting and human resources. This is a short-term decision that can hurt them in the long run. Overall, it is about building a strong financial and administrative foundation that is typically neglected by startups. We want to be there in the early and medium days of scaling up and Seed and early Series raises to help plant-based businesses thrive,” says Co-Founder Bonnie Brown, a former CFO with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, financial statements and projections as well as equity and deferred compensation arrangements.

“The most immediate area where companies need help is with structuring raises and stock option plans. Incredible companies are going after huge amounts of money, but they don’t know or understand their numbers or how to best present them.”

Market Demand Is Clear

“The market demand is clear,” says Co-Founder, Paul Turcotte, a Human Resources Specialist and long-time real estate broker/owner, managing upwards of 70 people. “So many companies haven’t thought about finance until it is too late: they are preparing for a raise and they have no place to turn for expertise.

“The same is true with human resources. These companies can grow so quickly that they lose their company culture because they never structured their company guidelines and policies early on. At New Earth Partners, we want to make sure that plant-based companies thrive for the long haul and we can help them do that by taking away the burden of accounting, finance and human resources logistics while they focus on creating the tastiest plant-based products on the market.”

Helping Build Successful Plant Powered Companies Is Meaningful

New Earth Partners offers the following outsourced services in the financial arena: Fractional CFO, CAO, Controller Consulting Services, as well as Raising Funds (debt, convertible debt, equity) and Business Plan Financials. NEP offers outsourced Human Resources Strategy, Policy and Processes, Insurance Review, HR Compliance & Risk Management, Employee Benefits, Payroll, Hiring and more.

Ultimately, it is about more than finance and human resources. “We are thrilled to partner with plant-based businesses every step of the way and are excited to help them shift the supply chain away from animal agriculture. It is meaningful work to us,” says Bonnie.

