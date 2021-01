New Year New Career: Growing Demand for Purpose-Driven Employment

Addressing the growing demand for purpose-driven employment, Co-Founders Bonnie Brown and Paul Turcotte have launched PassionPlacement.com, a career matchmaking platform placing mission-aligned hires for companies that make a difference for people, the planet and animals.

“Passion Placement grew out of my frustration as a financial professional looking to apply my own career skills to helping animals and improving life on the planet, only to find myself jumping from one site to another, back and forth, thinking there has got to be a better way,” said Co-Founder Bonnie Brown.

“I wanted to help mission-driven people use their skill set for companies making a positive impact. We now offer recruiting, job posting, and consulting for both companies and candidates so we can all use our talents together to create a better world.”

And the marketplace is responding. WeSpire noted in a recent study that Gen Z is the “first generation to prioritize purpose over money. Called the ‘Change Generation’ due to passion and desire to make a difference through work, [Gen Z] needs to see [a] connection between what they are doing and [a] broader social impact. An empowering work culture is two-times more important than higher salary for retention [for this growing demographic.]”

According to Bonnie, “Those later in life are also looking at leaving a current position to begin living their purpose.”

The Covid Clarity: Do What Is Meaningful or What’s The Point?

In addition, the stress of Covid and the dire environmental circumstances around the globe are forcing many to pivot in how they spend their 9-to-5. Candidates are focusing on what is important to them for the future, including their health, how their food is sourced and putting an end to animal agriculture, a leading contributor to climate change. Covid, coupled with people’s desire to find hope in 2021, has crystalized a ‘New Year, New Career’ for many.

“I’m looking to switch to a more mission-aligned job because our future depends on it. I want to do everything I can to make this world a safer, more equitable place, both in my personal life, as well as my professional life,” said MK (anonymous) when asked about finding a job during Covid. Bonnie confirms that this sentiment is increasingly common.

Curtis agrees. “We are living through a very chaotic time where I don’t feel in control of many things. Believing in the mission or purpose of a company makes me feel my job will be important and that I can make difference even on a small scale.”

It’s A Brave New World

Employees aren’t the only ones who benefit from PassionPlacement.com’s services. “At abillion we get really excited about folks that are mission driven like us. Having that passion is like rocket fuel. It means you get through problems faster, find solutions faster, love your team more and it’s easier to form a bond and trust between the individual and the company,” shared abillion app Founder, Vikas Garg.

Founder of dairy-free Revolution Gelato, Jared Olkin agrees. “Values alignment in the Revolution Gelato team and our partners is simply a must-have. I’ve found that when we work with people who really believe in what we are doing and why, it shows — not only are they the most dedicated, but also we can trust them implicitly to represent the brand.”

