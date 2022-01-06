NOIX Wins China’s Good Food Award For Jooma Almond Yogurt

The Chinese subsidiary of Munich-based NOIX AG has been awarded the Good Food Award by China’s Good Food Fund for its almond-based yogurt brand Jooma, which it produces at its state-of-the-art plant in Tianjin, China. As such, NOIX becomes the only foreign producer to receive this award other than Oatly.

The company says that it was honored due to the exceptionally high product quality it achieves sustainably and without artificial additives, which in the opinion of the Good Food Fund makes it an exemplary product for China.

To produce the yogurt, NOIX uses a unique proprietary technology, originally developed together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging in Freising, Germany, which it subsequently supplemented and refined. This technology allows NOIX to process and ferment a wide variety of plants or nuts to produce yogurt and cheese.

NOIX AG was founded in Munich in 2018 by Dr. Stefan Schmale, previously CEO of Meggle, and Managing Director of Paulaner, Munich, and Ran Guo, a Chinese-born German food manager. Shareholders include experienced European entrepreneurs and ALPMA Hain GmbH & Co. KG, a specialist in innovative dairy machines.

In 2019, NOIX AG established its subsidiary NOIX Foods (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. in China as its first investment and built a state-of-the-art plant in Tianjin, which has been in operation since the beginning of 2020. As its first product NOIX launched almond-based yogurts under the brand JOOMA. The company’s plan is to become the market leader in China for innovative, healthy plant-based snacks and “in-between meals”.

“We are surprised, but also very proud, that our outstanding product quality and innovative production technology have been recognized so quickly in a country with a very high food culture and hundreds of startups in the plant-based food sector,” says Dr. Stefan Schmale, CEO, and founder of the German parent company.

“The key factor here undoubtedly is our technological edge, which has now also made us a sought-after development partner in China for innovative and sustainable plant-based products.”