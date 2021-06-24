NotCo Wins the Roquette Innovation Challenge at the Future Food-Tech Summit

Thanks to an inspiring pitch, fast-growing Chilean start-up NotCo has been awarded the Innovation Challenge from Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pioneer of plant proteins. Known for its pioneering approach, NotCo will benefit from Roquette’s expertise in food, nutrition and health in the future.

Thirty seven international food entrepreneurs involved in the plant-based food revolution took part in the Roquette Innovation Challenge, held at the Future Food-Tech Summit in New York. Three finalists were shortlisted and presented yesterday on the benefits of plant-based ideas contributing to the emergence of a new gastronomy.

The winner is NotCo, a promising company founded in 2015 in Santiago, Chile, by Matias Muchnick, Pablo Zamora and Karim Pichara. NotCo is a food tech company that produces plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. Its core mission is to find plant-based solutions to develop foods for better nutrition while contributing to a healthier planet, without ever compromising on taste.

The startup uses artificial intelligence to design a new generation of plant-based products. Their algorithm, called “Giuseppe”, brings out new combinations of ingredients to create appealing textures, smells, colours and flavours. The current product line includes NotMayoTM, NotMilkTM, NotIceCreamTM and NotBurgerTM. As NotCo has expanded from Chile to Brazil and the rest of Latin America, the products are already available in several new markets.

Matias Muchnick, co-founder and CEO of NotCo, says: “We are here to change everyday life for everyone, everywhere. One delicious, affordable bite at a time. We call on all food lovers and the food industry alike: Let’s do this together to help our planet!”

Jeremy Burks, Senior Vice President of Plant Proteins at Roquette, comments, “We want to be the best partner for companies around the world who share our belief and growth ambitions in plant-based foodservice. NotCo won the challenge thanks to its keen understanding of consumer expectations combined with innovative technology to unlock nature’s potential. By using artificial intelligence, they are bringing gastronomy into a new era. At Roquette, we are driving the current food revolution with brand new plant-based products and look forward to moving forward with our customers in their quest for exciting new gastronomic experiences.”

