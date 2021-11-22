Oatly Opens First Factory in China and Launches Frozen Dessert Bars in US

Oatly, the Swedish alt dairy leader, has opened its first Chinese production facility to meet growing plant-based milk demand in the country. Oatly also announced the introduction of its non-dairy ice cream bars to its North American frozen desserts portfolio.

Oatly’s new Ma’anshan production facility is in the Anhui Province in China and has the potential to produce an estimated 150 million liters of oat-based products annually at full capacity. The news comes just a few months after opening its first Asian factory in Singapore in July. The new production facility is part of a wider initiative by Oatly to build factories fit for the future, with efficient use of resources and minimal negative impact on the planet.

In other Oatly news, its new non-dairy frozen dessert bars will be available in four flavors, including Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate Fudge, and Salted Caramel, all with a chocolate coating. The latest innovation will be available at more than 3,000 retail outlets through national and regional grocers including Target, Wegmans, Schnucks, Harris Teeter, Giant, Stop & Shop, Fresh Direct, and more with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

“The Chinese market is an important part of Oatly’s global expansion, and the Chinese people play a big part in shifting towards a more sustainable and mainstream plant-based consumption. We are confident in the continued growth of the Chinese market and that the new Chinese factory will accelerate our mission to drive a societal shift towards a plant-based food system for the benefit of people and the planet,” commented Toni Petersson, Oatly’s CEO.