One Planet Pizza Closes 2nd Funding Round, is Set to Enter Scandanavia

One Planet Pizza, the UK’s leading producer of plant-based frozen pizza, today announces it has secured £360,000 in its second round of funding, exceeding its £340,000 target, from a list of investors including Matthew Glover’s Veg Capital and Måns Ullerstam’s Kale United.

Founded by father and son team Mike and Joe Hill from a garage in 2016, the company has grown to produce hundreds of pizzas a day from a dedicated production site. The fresh funding will allow One Planet Pizza to triple its production capacity and enter Scandanavian markets Norway, Sweden and Denmark with the support of Kale United, with future distribution plans for Germany and the Netherlands.

OPP states that the funds will be used to launch several new products in 2021, in response not only to the continued demand for plant-based but to the growth in frozen pizza which is worth £45.5 million in the UK alone. In addition, the company will expand its DTC platform, One Planet Pizza Direct, launched in March of last year.

Matthew Glover, Managing Director of Veg Capital, as well as Co-founder of the newly launched VFC, says: “We have enjoyed working with Mike and Joe from One Planet Pizza since our initial investment in early 2020. We’re very excited about the future plans, and had no reservations about investing again in this round.”

One Planet Pizza Co-founder, Mike Hill, says: “We are really excited that such a range of investors believe in One Planet Pizza and what it is trying to achieve. We’re delighted to bring new investors onboard and inspire their journey into the plant-based sector. It’s also particularly pleasing that Veg Capital, which has been our main investor since March 2020, has followed on so quickly with further investment, which is supporting our rapid growth targets.

“We are looking forward to using the extra resources and bandwidth that this investment brings to expand our range of products and broaden the reach of our pizzas into new markets. The future is indeed plant-based and epic pizzas are our way of making a delicious difference!”

