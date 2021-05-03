Orkla Forms the Orkla Alternative Proteins Unit, Aims to Become a Leading Player in Alt Protein

Orkla, a Nordic supplier of branded consumer goods operating in the Nordics, Eastern Europe, Asia and the US, has established the Orkla Alternative Proteins (OAP) unit with the goal of becoming one of the leading competitors in the field of alternative proteins in Europe by 2030.

In 2017, Orkla’s Swedish vegan brand Anamma partnered with McDonald’s to create the McVegan Burger in Sweden to tap into what the company saw as a “strong trend” towards plant-based. The following year, the conglomerate launched a wide range of new products across Europe, including many vegan alternatives in addition to its existing portfolio of products through its subsidiaries, which include the Naturli brand.

By 2025, the group states that it aims to reach NOK 3 billion – around $360M – in sales of plant-based foods, through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

Elin Tveito Lidman was appointed CEO of Orkla Alternative Proteins (OAP), having 14 years of experience from various Orkla companies. Under her leadership, OAP will work closely with the various Orkla Food Ingredients and Orkla Foods companies that currently develop, market and sell plant-based foods.

“More and more consumers want healthier, more sustainable alternatives to traditional meat and dairy products. Technological advances will enable us to develop new products that are at least as good in terms of taste, texture and nutritional content. The potential in our current home markets and in new areas is considerable,” says Lidman.

“We are only at the beginning of a massive shift towards alternative protein sources. For Orkla, alternative proteins are an important focus area that offers great opportunities for growth. Our goal is to reach everyone with plant-based foods and make sure they can choose these products without sacrificing taste or consistency. We want to make it easier to choose healthy, sustainable alternatives to meat and dairy products as part of your daily diet,” says Orkla President and CEO Jaan Ivar Semlitsch.

