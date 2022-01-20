Oumph! To Phase out Plastic Packaging and Introduce Cardboard Alternative for Frozen 

Oumph! – the rapidly-growing Swedish plant-based food producer – has announced plans to phase out plastic in its food product packaging. Oumph! will now opt for recyclable cardboard packaging in all of its markets.

Launching first in the UK, Australia, and the Netherlands, the new packaging is designed to match Oumph!’s brand attitude and has reportedly received good feedback from consumers and retailers alike. With figures suggesting more than half the UK population wants to purchase less unnecessary packaging, award-winning brand Oumph! is looking to lead by example despite the numerous difficulties in adopting sustainable packaging for frozen food.

Phase two launch will roll out in the brand’s other markets; The Nordics, Germany, Ireland, and South Africa this spring. Since its launch in 2015, Oumph! has become a market leader, particularly in its home European market, and is one of the brands of LIVEKINDLY Collective. Recent awards for Oumph! include Best Vegan Meat from PETA UK 2021, as well as Best Brand at The World Food Innovation Awards 2021.

Busy Veganuary

Oumph! is a major supporter of Veganuary and recently brought out its own campaign for the initiative. In a bold marketing move, Oumph! has launched “Adopt a Carnivore”, challenging plant-based consumers to adopt a carnivore for Veganuary. It has also announced more food service deals, including with Ireland’s Boojum.

“There are certain challenges in creating a more sustainable packaging for frozen food, and we are pleased to announce that we’ve found a solution with recyclable cardboard packaging. Not only is it better for the environment, but we’re also receiving positive feedback from retailers because the packaging is easy to stack, and requires less freezer space,” commented Linda Arnason, Global Brand Manager at Oumph!