Our Business Year in Review: David Yeung, Green Monday and OmniFoods

With 2021 drawing to a close and 2022 full of promise, vegconomist is checking in with some of the biggest names in the plant-based world to find out their thoughts on the last year and their plans for the next.

First up, we had the pleasure to talk with David Yeung, founder of Green Monday Holdings and OmniFoods, who has enjoyed yet another year of growth and expansion.

The maker of OmniPork has just announced a partnership with a number of new restaurant outlets and local nonprofits to help raise awareness for food insecurity during Veganuary, including Rethink Food, Spotless Burgers, Plantega in New York City, and Support + Feed, a non-profit founded by Maggie Baird – mother of artists Billie Eilish and Finneas.

What were the highlights of 2021?

We had a few highlights this past year including the launch of OmniSeafood; our entry into the US through Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market and a number of restaurants; launch into the UK at Sainsbury’s as well as into Australia through Woolworths; the new openings of Green Common in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore; and last but not least an array of strategic partnerships with McDonald’s, Starbucks, IKEA, 7-Eleven, Café de Coral and many other brands across multiple regions.

“With 73% of global seafood consumption happening in Asia, overfishing is causing utter devastation”

Which milestones can your company reflect upon throughout the last year?

While all milestones are worth reflecting upon as they couldn’t possibly happen without a complete team effort, the single biggest one is still the debut of our OmniSeafood series to offer an alternative to seafood. With 73% of global seafood consumption happening in Asia, overfishing is causing utter devastation to the ocean so the urgency to shift away from seafood is no less vital than to reduce meat consumption.

Where can interested parties meet the company in person in 2022?

Well, for folks in Asia, they can meet us and experience our offerings at Green Common! But we are also making a presence in most of the major trade fairs globally, such as the Natural Products Expo West and Expo East in the US, the International Food & Drink Event and Plant-Based World Expo in the U.K., NICE China and Veggie World in China, and Foodex in Japan to name a few.

“The biggest challenge ahead is still COVID”

What kind of challenges lie ahead in 2022?

The biggest challenge ahead is still COVID. Ongoing supply chain disruption means every day can be a roller coaster with plenty of unwanted surprises.

What are the plans for 2022?

We have some big plans and launches for Veganuary. Green Monday will also be celebrating our 10th anniversary on April 22 – Earth Day. It is an occasion worth celebrating, but more importantly to catalyse more positive change ahead!