PBFA Announces Addition of 3 Plant-Based Leaders as 2021 Board Members

The Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) announced this week the addition of three new members to its 2021 Board of Directors: Armetha Pihlstrom, National Account Manager of Impossible Foods; GW Chew, Founder and CEO of Something Better Foods; and Sadrah Schadel, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, No Evil Foods.

Armetha, GW, and Sadrah will join Tofurky‘s Jaime Athos, Martin Kruger, Miyoko Schinner, and Doug Radi on the board beginning on January 1, 2021.

Armetha Pihlstrom currently serves as a national account manager for Impossible Foods and is the owner, founder, and chairwoman of the board for Pihlstrom Consulting Group.

GW Chew is the founder and CEO of Something Better Foods and has been a vegan food inventor/restaurateur for over 13 years. Chef Chew is also the founder of The Veg Hub, a non-profit vegan restaurant in Oakland that provides ethnic-inspired plant-based foods to a food desert community.

Sadrah Schadel is co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of No Evil Foods. As an advocate for people, planet & animals, Sadrah drove No Evil Foods to become the first plastic-negative plant-based meat brand, as well as a Certified Fair Chance Business.

“Our new board members are not only leaders in the plant-based foods industry, they also share PBFA’s vision to embrace diversity to help our industry become more equitable and inclusive. I am thrilled to have worked with PBFA’s staff to recruit Armetha, GW, and Sadrah to the board, and am excited to see how they help propel both PBFA and the industry forward,” said PBFA Founder Michele Simon.

