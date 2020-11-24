Plant-Based Business Veterans Launch First Vegan-Focused Market Research Firm

Plant-based leader and investor David Benzaquen, together with market research expert Che Green, today announce the launch of a new joint venture called Moonshot Collaborative – the world’s first consumer research firm focused on gaining insights from plant-based and sustainability-minded shoppers.

The newly launched plant-based market research venture is an offshoot of holding company Mission: Plant LLC which was founded by ex Ocean Hugger Foods CEO David Benzaquen and whose portfolio includes plant-based brands such as vegan bacon producer Hooray Foods (see our new interview upcoming this afternoon), and Plantcraft.

“Throughout my years as a consultant, investor, and entrepreneur in the plant-based industry, I have seen a hunger for consumer research, but the options are extremely lacking. We know that consumers are clamoring for new plant-based products. With Moonshot Collaborative’s community of plant-based and sustainability-minded shoppers, companies can feel confident about what they offer,” says Benzaquen.

Moonshot Collaborative says its aim is to help companies test assumptions to avoid mistakes, increase sales, and grow their brands, through a carefully vetted audience of thousands of consumers, including vegetarians, vegans, flexitarians, meat reducers, eco-shoppers, and health-conscious consumers. Its range of services include online surveys, virtual focus groups, consumer ethnographies, product home use testing, and more.

“For most plant-based companies, consumer research is cost-prohibitive and does not provide the depth of insights needed to make effective decisions,” said co-founder Che Green. “Moonshot Collaborative’s curated access to active plant-based buyers makes targeted research both accessible and economical for companies ranging from start-ups to those on the Fortune 500 list.”

Those wishing to learn more about Moonshot Collaborative’s services, and how to get their brands in the company’s first consumer omnibus survey, can visit www.moonshotcollaborative.com or reach out to Che Green at [email protected].

