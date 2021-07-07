Plant-Based Producer Growthwell Foods Partners With Meat & Seafood Supplier Indoguna

Growthwell Foods, a leading manufacturer of plant-based meat and seafood for the Southeast Asian market since 1989, has announced a strategic partnership Indoguna, a provider of meats and seafood operating for two decades with a presence in Singapore, Cambodia, and Dubai.

As we reported in April 2020, Growthwell Foods secured US$8 million in a funding round led by Singaporean holding company Temasek to accelerate growth. Bolstered by this newly formed partnership, the company is now able to further extend its reach in the Food and Beverage Industry and aims to bring its offerings to even more hotels, individual cafés, and restaurants.

“Over the years, we have witnessed an encouraging movement towards more sustainable and healthy food solutions,” says Melissa Ng, Senior Business Development Manager, Indoguna Singapore Pte Ltd. “This highly anticipated collaboration with Growthwell Foods complements our vision and goals towards this direction. This additional portfolio within the plant-based category will supercharge our offering to our existing clientele base, as well as spearhead our entry into new frontiers.”

“Growthwell Foods is driven by an ambitious goal of feeding 100 million people with plant-based foods, and to inspire a billion people to go green,” says Justin Chou, Executive Director of Growthwell Foods. “Now with this meaningful collaboration with Indoguna, which has a vast network that includes hotels, cafés and restaurants, we are one step closer to achieving our goal. We will continue to be the leader that drives food sustainability innovation in Asia.”

Share article: share

share

share

email