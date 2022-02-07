ZENB Forms Plant Council Advisory Board to Inspire Product Innovation

Direct-to-consumer plant-based brand ZENB has announced the formation of a Plant Council Advisory Board. The council will support the brand in its product innovation, trend forecasting, nutrition, and more.

The following industry experts are featured on the board:

Hunter Fieri: A celebrity chef who previously hosted ZENB’s WHAT PLANTS CAN DO documentary.

Keri Glassman: A registered dietitian and nutritionist who has worked with numerous celebrities and been featured on various national TV shows in the US.

James and Dahlia Marin: A couple who are both registered dietitians and run a plant-based integrative dietetic practice.

Risa Schulman: A functional food and dietary supplements expert with 25 years' experience.

Nutritious whole plant alternatives

ZENB hopes the support of the Plant Council Advisory Board will help to get its products in front of more plant-curious consumers. The brand is best known for its nutritious gluten-free pasta made entirely from yellow peas — an ingredient that is rapidly gaining popularity as a source of plant-based protein. Companies have used the peas to make everything from meat and fish alternatives to plant milks.

By offering whole plant alternatives to foods that would normally contain few nutrients (such as white pasta), ZENB hopes to make it as easy as possible for consumers to eat a balanced plant-based diet.

“We believe in moving towards a world where we embrace food that is better for us and the environment, yet still brings excitement without sacrificing flavor – and our new Plant Council is another step in that direction,” said Hugo Pérez, Vice President of Marketing at ZENB, US & UK. “Our esteemed experts are part of the ZENB family to help us advocate, educate and spark a new light of enthusiasm for infusing plant-fueled foods into our everyday lifestyles, whatever that may look like.”