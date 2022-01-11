Plant Power Fast Food Hires Former Starbucks Exec as Chief Development Officer

Plant Power Restaurant Group, the owner of Plant Power Fast Food, announces the appointment of Steve Figliola as the company’s Chief Development Officer.

We spoke with the company about the impact of the latest hire, which comes at a pivotal time of growth and expansion for the brand.

A QSR veteran

Figliola previously served as Starbucks’ Regional Vice President for operations in Southern California and Hawaii. In prior industry roles, Figliola served as Papa Murphy’s International Vice President of Development, and Taco Bell’s Corp Director of Operations.

At Plant Power, Figliola is expected to build and lead a strong development group to support the California-based company, which specializes in 100% plant-based fast food, as the brand enters a critical stage of growth.

Headquartered in San Diego, Plant Power opened its first restaurant in early 2016. Since then, the company has swiftly expanded into a 10-unit chain, with plans to open six additional restaurants by the end of 2022. Increasing retail sales from $1.1 million to $17 million in just six years, the company also has 20 franchise locations in the project development pipeline.

“Our contribution to a world in need of real change”

According to company President and Chief Operating Officer Zach Vouga, Plant Power’s growth ambitions stem from a deeper motivation than profits and money: “We really are here to make a difference. We want to offer a new cruelty-free, sustainable and delicious fast-food alternative to millions of people. Demonstrating the viability of sustainable food choices is more important than ever and rapid growth is how we plan on making our contribution to a world in need of real change.”

By strategically partnering with seasoned executives like Figliola, Plant Power is positioning the company’s singular brand to dominate the category of better and healthier fast food. Speaking on his new leadership role, Figliola commented, “I’m a pretty lucky guy, I’ve had the opportunity to work for some of the most innovative leaders in this business and with some of the most iconic brands. But when I began to spend time with the Plant Power founders and realized just how serious they were about their purpose, I was, frankly, inspired in a way I haven’t been in a long time… I’m thrilled to join the Plant Power team and to be part of bringing something truly different and positive to the world.”

The perfect fit

Plant Power’s co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Harris stated, “We never started this business with the goal of having 50 or even 100 locations. We’ve always known that the potential to do something really big, really impactful was there. But it’s taken us a while to build up the right team, a robust manufacturing operation and the distribution channel.”

He added, “Steve’s extensive experience in operations and development with Fortune 500 companies is undoubtedly the perfect fit for Plant Power at this critical stage of our journey. But it’s his passion and excitement for the sustainability aspect of our mission and his focus on changing food culture that puts him head and shoulders above the many awesome people we spoke to.”

