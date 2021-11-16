PlantBelly Opens Online Grocery Store to Showcase “Abundance, Creativity & Joy of Plant-Based Eating”

A new online grocery store called Plant Belly has launched in the US, offering customers a range of innovative plant-based products. The store stocks alt-meat and alt-dairy products, pantry staples, snacks, and more.

On the Plant Belly site, customers will find curated product collections organised by features like ethos, dietary requirements, and certifications, along with themed product bundles. The collections include Women Founded, Made in the USA, and Non-GMO Project Verified, while some example bundles are Go Green, Charcuterie Board, and Cheezy Taster.

By spotlighting lesser-known brands in these collections and bundles, Plant Belly hopes to help them gain exposure and expand their customer base. The company also helps customers discover new products via a monthly subscription box service called the Tasting Box.

“PlantBelly celebrates the abundance, creativity, and joy of plant–based eating. We offer plant–based provisions for everyone, regardless of motivation or drive and no matter where they are on their plant–based journey,” said Eve David, one of the company’s founders.

Plant Belly’s other founder is David Benzaquen, who is also Founder and CEO of brand management agency PlantBased Solutions and CEO of alt-seafood company Ocean Hugger Foods. Benzaquen has previously written for vegconomist about the tradeoffs plant-based companies have to make when it comes to taste and health. He has also appeared on the Plantbased Business Hour, discussing who should educate the consumer about plant-based products.

“With the explosion of online shopping during the pandemic, I came to believe that there was a need for an e-commerce solution that could provide flexitarians with the best possible products fulfilled seamlessly,” Benzaquen told vegconomist. “PlantBelly combines my 20+ years as a plant-based consumer and years of industry experience with a world-class e-commerce food platform that powers leading online shops.”

Share article: share

share

share

email