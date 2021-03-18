Plant&Co Retains iFranchise With Plans to Franchise YamChops Vegan Butcher Shops Across North America

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd today announces it has retained the iFranchise Group, to oversee the launch and execution of a North American-wide franchise expansion plan for popular Canadian YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plant&Co, specializes in the preparation, distribution, and retail sales of over 45 proprietary plant-based meats, chicken, pork, and fish.

In January this year, Plant&Co announced the acquisition of Toronto’s YamChops, the vegan butchery featured on TV’s Dragons Den (a business pitching show equivalent to the US Shark Tank) which was named NOW Magazine’s “Best Butcher & Best Deli” in Toronto. The company announced this month its strategic plan to aggressively expand its reach across North America by franchising the YamChops vegan butcher shop.

The YamChops franchise program will target entrepreneurs in major centres and offer turnkey YamChops franchises opportunities. Franchise locations will be small but efficient butcher shops allowing for ease of remodelling, efficient operations, and lower costs. Like Toronto, future YamChops locations will target popular and affluent areas of major centres.

YamChops franchises include:

Architectural/construction renderings

Systems manuals and training programs

Proprietary plant-based food products and recipes

Strategic retail sales strategy

“One of the reasons we chose the iFranchise Group to lead the launch of our YamChops franchise expansion is because it was recently recognized as the best overall in franchise consulting and development by Entrepreneur Magazine,” said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. “We need a group who understands the franchise market in Canada and the U.S. and can assist Plant&Co to create the best pricing and support structure for both the Company and entrepreneurs who purchase a YamChops franchise.

“iFranchise has worked with some of the most successful franchisors in the world, including Ace Hardware, Bridgestone/Firestone, Chem-Dry, Chevron, Fleming, HoneyBaked Ham, McDonald’s, Tribune Companies, and many others. We look forward to executing an aggressive and successful expansion plan throughout both countries with the assistance of iFranchise.”

Share article: share

share

share

email