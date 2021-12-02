Planterra Foods Opens Denver Factory For Debut JBS Plant-Based Line OZO

Planterra Foods opens Denver factory to increase production of plant-based meats

Planterra Foods yesterday announced the opening of a brand new manufacturing facility in Denver, Colorado. Planterra, which is owned by global meat processor JBS, launched its first plant-based meat line, OZO, in 2020. OZO offers a full range of Non-GMO, pea protein-based burgers, sausages, and meatballs, as well as upcoming chicken cutlets and shreds, to be released in early 2022.

The new 189,000 sq. ft. plant will greatly expand Planterra’s production capacity, allowing the brand to reach new customers and retailers, and provide valuable employment opportunities to the local community. Between corporate operations and manufacturing positions, it will create about 200 new jobs.

As a subsidiary of JBS, the world’s largest meat company, Planterra represents but one aspect of JBS’ animal-free meat aspirations. The corporate giant also recently heavily invested in cultivated meat production, acquiring Spanish startup BioTech Foods, and allocated $100 million for a cultivated meat research center in Brazil. It stated it intends to bring cultivated protein to the European market by 2024.

For its part, Planterra says its mission is to bring “reliable, affordable” access to plant-based food t0 everyone in the world, and the Denver factory represents a confident new step toward that goal.

Darren Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods commented: “This is a huge milestone for Planterra Foods, and a dream come true to be manufacturing our OZO™ products here in our hometown of Denver. We knew Colorado was the perfect place to begin and grow this company, and with our incredible team of passionate, problem-solving food lovers, I’m confident that Planterra will continue to grow the world of plant-based with the best-tasting foods in the market. We can’t wait to share what’s in store with new products, innovations and growth for our community in the future.”