Positiv.a: Biodegradable Vegan Cleaning Products From Brazil

Brazilian company Positiv.a makes cleaning products that are vegan, fully biodegradable, and hypoallergenic. The brand was founded in 2016 and sold over 187,000 units last year.

It also offers other eco-friendly products, such as bags and mops made from recycled fishing nets and essential oils from crops sustainably grown in agroforestry systems.

Positiv.a sources its ingredients from small family producers in various Brazilian states, helping to support communities. Last year, it generated over 398,000 reals ($76,000) in income for these producers.

It has also partnered with Carbono Zero to make deliveries on bicycles, scooters, and electric cars in São Paulo.

Brazil is an emerging market for vegan and plant-based products. While it is the fifth-largest meat consumer in the world, veganism is rapidly becoming more mainstream, with several alt-meat brands now available in the country. This January, Veganuary launched in Brazil for the first time, and the country’s largest meat processor opened a food technology hub for plant-based products last year.

“We believe that the changes that we want to see begin with each one of us and within our houses. As a consumer, I had a big difficulty buying products with harmful chemical agents. That was when we started to do tests and create a line of products that are natural, ecological, and based on the principles of circular economy and with support of familiar agriculture,” said co-CEO Marcella Zambardino.

