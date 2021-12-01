80Noir Ultra: Premium Vegan Dark Chocolate Backed by Olympic Athletes

80Noir Ultra is a premium vegan dark chocolate company created by personal trainer and wellness writer Carole Armitage. Earlier this year, the British brand was named one of Forbes’ 17 Best Healthy New Vegan Food & Drink Products.

80Noir’s chocolates are made with 80.3% cocoa and come in a range of beads and bars. They can be eaten as they are, or made into hot chocolate with the addition of hot water or plant milk.

The brand is available online via Yumbles, Ankorstore, and the 80Noir Ultra website. It is also stocked at Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse airport lounges.

To promote the mental and physical health benefits of its premium vegan dark chocolate, 80Noir has partnered with ten Olympic and professional athletes, including runners Aly Dixon and Helen Davies. The athletes are acting as brand ambassadors to show that dark chocolate can play a role in a healthy lifestyle.

As plant-based eating grows in popularity, demand for vegan chocolate is rising sharply, with some confectioners adding hundreds of new products to their ranges in order to keep up. The global vegan chocolate market is expected to be worth $1.41 billion by 2028, growing with a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.

“With the help of my Elite Chocolate Squad, we want to spread the message that 80Noir Ultra is a valuable part of our positive lifestyle and will bring you a moment of calm, a clean boost of energy, reduce your stress levels and anxiety and make you feel happier and hugged from within!” said 80Noir founder Carole Armitage. “This mighty drink, bar, and training bars will do all that and we are here to show you how.”