Production Technology Giant GEA Says it is Riding the Alt-Meat Wave

GEA, one of the leading suppliers of processing and packaging solutions for food, which reportedly “plays a part in producing every third chicken nugget, one quarter of the processed milk, and every other litre of beer in the world”, says it is becoming increasingly involved in the production of alt protein.

The German company says it has significant experience in extracting protein from plant material and processing a mixture of high-quality ingredients. Its technology portfolio helps processors to create meatless foods based on various sources, including:

Frozen vegetables or vegetable-based mixes

Texturized vegetable protein (TVP)

Soy or wheat-based protein

Single-cell protein (e.g., mycoprotein)

Other plant-based protein

In the meat-free segment, customers’ needs are different compared to the demands of the original meat processing business, explains Marcel Janssen Vice President Product Management and Sales at GEA. “This has to do with the large number of different ingredients for meat-free products. It is no longer sufficient just to provide the right technology. In-depth expertise and experience with all types of food and raw materials that go into this production is needed. GEA has this expertise and offers food producers the possibility to work hand in hand at our different technology centres, either in person or remotely, to determine the optimal combination of ingredients, equipment and line set-up. Furthermore, in our technology centres, we can transition from a laboratory environment to industrial production.”

Janssen adds: “It’s absolutely vital for processors not just to extend their production facilities for the additional meat-free product in their product range but also to find a solution that provides maximum flexibility, control and the best possible yield to ensure profit margins are maintained or even improved.”

